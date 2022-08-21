Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The bronze for English was Team Ireland's second medal of the week

Ireland's Mark English has secured a bronze medal in the 800m at the European Championships in Munich.

The Letterkenny man finished Sunday's final in a time of 1:45.19 to add to the European bronze he won in 2014.

Great Britain's 1500m world champion Jake Wightman had to settle for silver behind Spain's Mariano Garcia in a close finish.

The bronze for English was a second medal of the week for Ireland after Ciara Mageean's 1500m silver.

"I feel pretty chuffed," Letterkenny runner English told RTE.

"It probably went exactly as I thought it would from an objective point of view so I'm really happy to come away with a medal.

"I had a feeling that Garcia would make a move at the same point as he did yesterday so I was looking at the screen waiting for him, I could see him making his move and I just moved to the front. I figured if I could slot in behind him on the inside rail the whole way, that would be a good move."

Ireland's Sarah Lavin finished fifth in the final of the women's 100m hurdles with a time of 12.86, after starting as the lowest-ranked runner, with Poland's Pia Krzyszowska winning the gold medal.

Efrem Gidey finished sixth in the men's 10,000m, in a time of 27:59.22, with Hiko Haso back in 18th in a race won by Yemaneberhan Crippa of Italy.