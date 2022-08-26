Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Hobbs was part of the American quartet that won gold in the women's 4x100m relay at the World Championships last month

America's Aleia Hobbs was a surprise winner in a highly anticipated women's 100m after Jamaica's Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce pulled out with an injury and Elaine Thompson-Herah was disqualified at the Diamond League in Lausanne.

Fraser-Pryce set the fourth-fastest ever women's 100m in Monaco last month.

"Been struggling with some discomfort in my hamstring a couple of days now," Fraser-Pryce posted on social media.

"Unfortunately it doesn't seem to be getting any better."

The 35-year-old, who also won a record fifth women's 100m world title last month in Oregon, said she was "extremely disappointed" not to compete but was hopeful she would recover in time for the meeting in Brussels next week.

"No matter how hard we prepare sometimes things just don't go as planned. The last thing I want to do is gain an injury or injure myself," she said.

Olympic champion Thompson-Herah was disqualified following a false start as Hobbs finished in 10.87 seconds, ahead of Jamaica's Shericka Jackson and Marie-Josee Ta Lou of the Ivory Coast.

Ingebrigtsen back to winning ways

In the men's 1500m, Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway ran the fastest time in the world this year with 3:29.05.

The 21-year-old, who missed out to Britain's Jake Wightman at the World Championships, finished ahead of Kenya's Abel Kipsang and Stewart McSweyn of Australia, while Britain's Josh Kerr came fourth.

Elsewhere, in a dramatic women's 3000m race, Burundi's Francine Niyonsaba charged through the final straight to pip America's Alicia Monson by one hundredth of a second, clocking a meeting record time of 8:26.80.

Britain's Laura Muir, who claimed bronze in the 1500m at the World Championships, crossed the line in seventh with a time of 8:30.53 - her personal best over the distance outdoors.

Fellow Briton Jemma Reekie came third in the women's 800m, behind France's Renelle Lamote and Allie Wilson of America, who both ran personal bests.

World champion Noah Lyles and compatriot Michael Norman recorded an American one-two in the men's 200m.

Norman, who won gold in Oregon last month over 400m, was passed by Lyles on the bend but ran a season's best to finish ahead of Commonwealth champion Jereem Richards of Trinidad and Tobago.