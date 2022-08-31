Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean will race over 1500m against Laura Muir and five others ranked in this year's world's top 10 in Brussels on Friday night.

Mageean took silver behind Scottish athlete Muir at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Muir, ranked third over 1500m this year, will lead the field at the Ivo van Damme Memorial Diamond League meet.

Mageean will also be up against this year's world number four Ethiopian's Diribe Welteji.

Welteji's compatriot Gudaf Tsegay, second fastest this year with a 3:54.27 clocking, and top-ranked Olympic and world champion Faith Kipyegon will not be in Friday's field.

Muir is third in this year's world rankings having clocked 3:55.28 when she took a superb bronze at the World Championships in Oregon behind Kipyegon and Tsegay before going to hold off a brave Mageean at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships.

Other members of this year's world top 10 scheduled to run in Friday's race include sixth and eighth-ranked Ethiopians Freweyni Hailu [3:58.16] and Axumawit Embaye [3:58.80].

US athlete Sinclaire Johnson [3:58.95] and Australian Heather Maclean [3:58.89], who occupy the final two places in this year's world's top 10, will also be in the field along with other other sub four-minute performers, Ethiopia's Ayal Dagnachew [3:59.87] and Australian Jessica Hull [3:58.81].

Mageean's season's best of 4:02.56 set in the European final has her only 29th in this year's world rankings but in truth, the Portaferry woman has not yet had the opportunity to run a fast 1500m this summer.

The county Down woman set her lifetime best of 4:00.15 when finishing 10th in a extraordinary 2019 world championship final won by Dutch woman Sifan Hassan.

However with Mageean likely to be high on confidence after her superb performances in Birmingham and Munich, Friday's loaded race could offer the opportunity to break the four-minute barrier and perhaps even challenge the great Sonia O'Sullivan's Irish record of 3:58.85 set 27 years ago.

Muir may fancy her chances of breaking her own British record of 3:54.50 which could in turn help Mageean's chances of ducking under the four-minute barrier.