Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean beat Laura Muir and several other world-class performers as she smashed the Irish record to take victory in the 1500m at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels.

Mageean's time's of 3:56.63 took 2.22 seconds off Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old Irish mark.

It was Mageean's first sub four-minute run over the distance with her previous best 4:00.15 set in 2019.

The Northern Irishwoman's time left her 0.23 seconds ahead of Muir.

Scottish athlete Muir held off Mageean, 30, to win both the Commonwealth and European titles last month but the county Down athlete proved too strong on this occasion as she produced a sensational run.

In a loaded field, Ethiopia's Freweyni Hailu, fourth at this year's World Championships, had to settle for third in 3:56.94 with her compatriot Diribe Welteji fourth in 3:57.82.

Mageean's joy after the race for there for all to see as she celebrated without doubt the greatest run of her career.

"I am on cloud nine," said the Portaferry woman after her victory at the prestigious Ivo van Damme Memorial Meeting.

"I knew I had it in me to go under four [minutes] and I thought I had it in me to get a new Irish record but you always think it's never going to be easy to low 3:58s having never gone under four before.

"I didn't really fathom a 3:56 to be honest."

Mageean admitted that breaking the national record of Olympic silver medallist and world and European champion O'Sullivan "is something I've always dreamed of".

"To be in the same realm as Sonia O'Sullivan, who is not only a renowned athlete in Ireland but globally. She is a name that everybody knows.

"That Irish record has been in my sights for a long time and I'm glad that I've finally been able to put my name to it."