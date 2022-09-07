Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Diamond League Final Dates: 7-8 September Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday.

Fresh from her stunning win in Brussels, Ciara Mageean faces an even stronger 1500m field in Zurich on Thursday with double Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon among her opponents.

Kipyegon won her second world 1500m title in Eugene in July and moved to second on the all-time list with a 3:50.37 clocking in Monaco last month.

The Zurich Diamond League final field has nine of this year's world top 10.

These include other Oregon medallists Gudaf Tsegay and Laura Muir.

Mageean, 30, held off Scottish star Muir in Brussels to smash Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old Irish record as she cut almost four seconds off her previous personal best when clocking 3:56.63 which moved her to fourth in this year's world rankings.

But Mageean will be well aware that the strength of Thursday's field at the Weltklasse meeting could result in an even faster race.

Kipyegon's form this summer which includes finishing more than a second and a half ahead of compatriot Tsegay with Muir taking bronze, as the leading trio were a class apart, and then following that up with her stunning Monaco run, suggests she will be unbeatable in Zurich.

The latter performance was the second fastest women's 1500m in history behind Genzebe Dibaba's astonishing world record of 3:50.07 set seven year ago.

Granted nobody was expecting Mageean to beat Muir in the Belgian capital but in truth, Kipyegon has been a class above all her opponents this summer - including the Olympic and world championship medal-winning Scot.

Ciara Mageean (second from right) maintained her form in the home straight to hold off Laura Muir (left) in Brussels

US athlete Allie Wilson, who has a personal best of 4:04.02, appears to be the designated pacemaker for the Zurich race.

The pacemaker took the leading contenders to the 400m mark in an exceptionally fast 60.68 seconds in Brussels before the pace slowed appreciably on lap two.

If a searing pace is maintained on lap two, Mageean may have a job staying staying in touch with the leaders but the Irishwoman is the kind of athlete who will relish the thought of being in uncharted territory.

In addition to Muir, Mageean will be up against five other competitors who she defeated in Brussels.

Ethiopians Freweyni Hailu [3:56.94] and Diribe Welteji [3:57.82], who led by 10 metres at the bell before being chased down, finished third and fourth last week with American Heather MacLean setting a personal best as she took fifth in 3:58.76.

Another US athlete Cory Ann McGee is also back in action after only clocking 4:04.33 to finish 10th in Brussels as is Ethiopian's world number 10 Axumawit Embaye, who was way off her best as she posted 4:14.69 which left her last of the 15 finishers.