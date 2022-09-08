Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Wightman was one of a number of British athletes who wore black ribbons on their vests after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Great Britain's Jake Wightman could not add the Diamond League 800m title to this year's world, Commonwealth and European medals as Kenya's Emmanuel Korir proved too strong in Zurich.

Korir won in one minute 43.26 seconds, the fastest time this year, with Wightman back in third in 1:44.10.

Fellow Briton Keely Hodgkinson finished fifth in the women's race as Kenya's Mary Moraa took victory.

Laura Muir, who won world bronze in July, was fifth in the 1500m final.

However, Ireland's Ciara Mageean rounded off a superb season with second place behind World and Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya.

Jamaica's world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce took the 100m honours in 10.65 seconds, ahead of compatriot Shericka Jackson, with Britain's Daryll Neita fourth.

Jackson returned to the track a little over an hour later to win the 200m, although her time of 21.80 seconds was some way short of the personal best of 21.45 she set in winning the World Championships earlier this summer.

Great Britain's Beth Dobbin was eighth.

In the meeting's final event, American Noah Lyles took the 200m title in 19.52 seconds, half a second quicker than second-placed Aaron Brown of Canada.

American Trayvon Bromell was the clear winner of the men's 100m, taking victory in 9.94 seconds as Britain's Reece Prescod clocked 10.16 in sixth.

Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen, who missed out on world gold behind Wightman earlier this summer, enjoyed an emphatic 1500m win, coming home more than a second clear of Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot.

British duo Josh Kerr and Jake Heyward were sixth and ninth respectively.

Meanwhile, Britain's European champion Matt Hudson-Smith failed to start a 400m final won by Grenada's London 2012 champion Kirani James, while compatriot Lorraine Ugen was short of her best with a 6.38m leap securing only seventh place in the long jump.

American Grant Holloway saw off the challenge of Jamaican duo Rasheed Broadbell and Hansle Parchment to clinch the 110m hurdles title.