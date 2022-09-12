Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jake Wightman is now a three-time winner of the 5th Avenue Mile

Laura Muir and Jake Wightman made it a memorable Scottish double at Sunday's 5th Avenue Mile in New York.

European 1500m champion Muir, 29, crossed the line in a course record time of four minutes 14.8 seconds, a long way in front of American duo Nikki Hiltz and Eleanor Fulton.

Fellow Scot Jemma Reekie, who won the event last year, was fourth.

Wightman, 28, defended his 2021 title to add to his 2018 success, finishing in a time of 3:49.6.

Wales' Jake Heyward was second, with American Sam Prakel in third place.

Wightman, who won 1500m World Championship gold in July, before taking Commonwealth bronze at the same distance and a European silver over 800m, said: "I couldn't have asked for it to go any better, to finish my season here at my favourite meet of the year."

Muir won a second 1500m European gold this summer after winning the Commonwealth title and earning bronze at the Worlds. The Olympic silver medallist also gathered an 800m Commonwealth bronze in Birmingham.

"This was the last race of my season and it was hard," she said. "I did all I could to leave it all out there."