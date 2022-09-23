Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Lord Coe has been in charge of athletics' world governing body since 2015

World Athletics has put seven countries on its new competition manipulation watchlist.

It follows an Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) investigation into 17 reports of suspicious results in qualification for the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The countries in question are Albania, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

World Athletics said it will work with the countries to "improve and reform their competition procedures".

"The integrity of our sport is our highest priority at World Athletics," said World Athletics president Lord Coe. "Without it, we don't have a sport.

"Maintaining integrity requires eternal vigilance and this is a timely reminder that all our member federations must be equally committed to upholding the principles of fair competition."

World Athletics says it will only recognise results in those countries from official international or area championships, certain international competitions - like the Diamond League - and "national championships, provided certain conditions are fulfilled and subject to World Athletics approval".