Chepngetich responded from failing to finish the marathon at the World Championships by retaining her Chicago title

Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich missed out on the world record by 14 seconds as she won her second consecutive Chicago Marathon women's title.

The 2019 world champion clocked two hours 14 minutes and 18 seconds - just outside compatriot Brigid Kosgei's mark of 2:14.04

She was under world record pace until the later stages but it is still the second-fastest time in history.

The men's race was won by Kenya's Benson Kipruto in 2:04.24.

The defending Chicago champion Seifu Tura of Ethiopia was second in 2:04:49 with Kenyan John Korir third in 2:05:01.

Chepngetich started strongly and was three minutes and 42 seconds clear of her rivals by the halfway point.

"I wanted to break the world record, but I'm happy," she said. "Next year I'm ready to come back again."

American Emily Sisson finished second in a new national record of 2:18:29 with Kenyan Vivian Jerono Kiplagat third.