Adam Gemili dropped from top level of UKA funding
Last updated on .From the section Athletics
Adam Gemili, who has finished fourth in past world and Olympic finals, has dropped off UK Athletics' top funding level after a run of poor form.
The 29-year-old was eliminated in the 200m heats at the World Championships in Oregon in July and failed to make the Commonwealth Games final in August.
Gemili has been retained as part of Britain's 4x100m relay squad.
European 400m champion Matthew Hudson-Smith and 100m star Daryll Neita have been promoted to the top funding level.
Neita who won 100m bronze in both Munich and Birmingham, was the fastest woman to fail to make the World Championship final in Oregon and set a new personal best of 10.90 seconds at the Commonwealth Games.
Gemili was initially picked for the top 'Olympic podium' level of UK Athletics' world class programme funding structure last season, but was removed in December after opting to stay with coach Rana Reider.
The American is being investigated over multiple complaints of sexual misconduct.
Gemili, who cited "bad press" as one of the factors in his poor performance in Oregon, subsequently left Reider's set-up in August.
Gemili, who is now coached by London-based Italian Marco Airale, has come under pressure for his place in the relay team.
He was part of the quartets that won world gold and silver at London 2017 and Doha 2019 respectively, but 23-year-old Jona Efoloko was preferred in Britain's bronze-winning foursome for the final in Oregon.
Marathon runner Callum Hawkins, who is making his way back from an ankle injury, has also been left off the top level of funding along with Lynsey Sharp, who had her first child in October 2021 and has not raced since 2019, and long jumpers Abigail Irozuru and Lorraine Ugen.
UK Athletics Olympic world class programme athletes for 2022-23
Olympic podium
Dina Asher-Smith
Alex Bell
Holly Bradshaw
Keely Hodgkinson
Matthew Hudson-Smith
Katarina Johnson-Thompson
Josh Kerr
Nick Miller
Laura Muir
Daryll Neita
Andrew Pozzi
Jemma Reekie
Jazmin Sawyers
Cindy Sember
Jake Wightman
Olympic podium potential
Lizzie Bird
Emily Borthwick
Taylor Campbell
Molly Caudery
Harry Coppell
Oliver Dustin
Niamh Emerson
Tom Gale
Elliot Giles
Jake Heyward
Jessie Knight
Morgan Lake
Scott Lincoln
Eilish McColgan
Sophie McKinna
Naomi Metzger
Lawrence Okoye
Aimee Pratt
Charlotte Purdue
Daniel Rowden
Marc Scott
Katie Snowden
Callum Wilkinson
Olympic relays
Kristal Awuah
Zoey Clark
Emily Diamond
Beth Dobbin
Jona Efoloko
Adam Gemili
Zharnel Hughes
Richard Kilty
Imani-Lara Lansiquot
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake
Ashleigh Nelson
Laviai Nielsen
Victoria Ohuruogu
Asha Philip
Ama Pipi
Jodie Williams
Nicole Yeargin
Olympic confirmation level
Jeremiah Azu
Ellie Baker
Max Burgin
Piers Copeland
Charlie Dobson
Alex Haydock-Wilson
Holly Mills
Jade O'Dowda
Ben Pattison
Tommy Ramdhan
Matthew Stonier
