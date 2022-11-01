Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Gemili (right) struggled to recreate his best form in 2022

Adam Gemili, who has finished fourth in past world and Olympic finals, has dropped off UK Athletics' top funding level after a run of poor form.

The 29-year-old was eliminated in the 200m heats at the World Championships in Oregon in July and failed to make the Commonwealth Games final in August.

Gemili has been retained as part of Britain's 4x100m relay squad.

European 400m champion Matthew Hudson-Smith and 100m star Daryll Neita have been promoted to the top funding level.

Neita who won 100m bronze in both Munich and Birmingham, was the fastest woman to fail to make the World Championship final in Oregon and set a new personal best of 10.90 seconds at the Commonwealth Games.

Gemili was initially picked for the top 'Olympic podium' level of UK Athletics' world class programme funding structure last season, but was removed in December after opting to stay with coach Rana Reider.

The American is being investigated over multiple complaints of sexual misconduct.

Gemili, who cited "bad press" as one of the factors in his poor performance in Oregon, subsequently left Reider's set-up in August.

Gemili, who is now coached by London-based Italian Marco Airale, has come under pressure for his place in the relay team.

He was part of the quartets that won world gold and silver at London 2017 and Doha 2019 respectively, but 23-year-old Jona Efoloko was preferred in Britain's bronze-winning foursome for the final in Oregon.

Marathon runner Callum Hawkins, who is making his way back from an ankle injury, has also been left off the top level of funding along with Lynsey Sharp, who had her first child in October 2021 and has not raced since 2019, and long jumpers Abigail Irozuru and Lorraine Ugen.

UK Athletics Olympic world class programme athletes for 2022-23

Olympic podium

Dina Asher-Smith

Alex Bell

Holly Bradshaw

Keely Hodgkinson

Matthew Hudson-Smith

Katarina Johnson-Thompson

Josh Kerr

Nick Miller

Laura Muir

Daryll Neita

Andrew Pozzi

Jemma Reekie

Jazmin Sawyers

Cindy Sember

Jake Wightman

Olympic podium potential

Lizzie Bird

Emily Borthwick

Taylor Campbell

Molly Caudery

Harry Coppell

Oliver Dustin

Niamh Emerson

Tom Gale

Elliot Giles

Jake Heyward

Jessie Knight

Morgan Lake

Scott Lincoln

Eilish McColgan

Sophie McKinna

Naomi Metzger

Lawrence Okoye

Aimee Pratt

Charlotte Purdue

Daniel Rowden

Marc Scott

Katie Snowden

Callum Wilkinson

Olympic relays

Kristal Awuah

Zoey Clark

Emily Diamond

Beth Dobbin

Jona Efoloko

Adam Gemili

Zharnel Hughes

Richard Kilty

Imani-Lara Lansiquot

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake

Ashleigh Nelson

Laviai Nielsen

Victoria Ohuruogu

Asha Philip

Ama Pipi

Jodie Williams

Nicole Yeargin

Olympic confirmation level

Jeremiah Azu

Ellie Baker

Max Burgin

Piers Copeland

Charlie Dobson

Alex Haydock-Wilson

Holly Mills

Jade O'Dowda

Ben Pattison

Tommy Ramdhan

Matthew Stonier