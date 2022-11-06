Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Brazil's Daniel Do Nascimento collapsed after 20 miles while leading and was assisted by police officers

Evans Chebet and Sharon Lokedi made it a double success for Kenya at a hot and humid New York City Marathon.

Chebet, 33, followed up his Boston Marathon win in April to lead the men home in two hours eight minutes 41 seconds, after Daniel Do Nascimento of Brazil had collapsed while in front.

Lokedi, 28, took the women's race in 2:23:23.

Marcel Hug and Susannah Scaroni won the wheelchair races, each setting new course records.

It was a fifth New York victory for Switzerland's Hug, 36, whose time of 1:25:26 broke a 15-year-old record by almost four minutes.

Chebet moved into the lead when Do Nascimento collapsed after 20 miles in a race experiencing record heat.

The temperature climbed above 22C at the year's final major marathon, which is usually run in more autumnal conditions. Organisers - who later confirmed Do Nascimento did not require hospital treatment - had issued tips for runners in dealing with the unusual heat and humidity before the race.

Ethiopia's Shura Kitata finished second, while Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands was third.

Lokedi's victory came after she pulled away from runner-up Lonah Salpeter of Israel in the final stages. Marathon world champion Gotytom Gebreslase of Ethiopia was third.