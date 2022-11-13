Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The Belfast Irish Milers Meet will again have World Athletics Continental Tour and European Athletics permit status when it is staged next May.

This year's event was upgraded to World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger status as it retained the European status granted for the 2021 edition.

Louise Shanahan's Irish 800m record as she pipped Ciara Mageean in a thrilling race was this year's meet highlight.

Next year's event will take place on 13 May with strong entries again expected.

"I'm delighted the track meet has retained both its European Permit and World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger Status for 2023," said meeting director Eamonn Christie.

"The meet has continued to progress each year and being included in the World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger event opens opportunities to attract global athletes, which in turn benefits our local athletes."

After also breaking two minutes for 800m at the Mary Peters Track, when finishing behind Shanahan in a dramatic season opener, Mageean went on to have a sensational summer.

Leeds runner Ethan Hussey went on to win World Under-20 800m bronze after edging out Tyrone teenager Nick Griggs in the men's 1500m at this year's Belfast Irish Milers Meet

The popular Portaferry athlete won 1500m silver medals at both the Commonwealth Games and European Championships before beating her Birmingham and Munich conqueror Laura Muir to clinch a stunning metric mile victory - smashing Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old Irish record in the process - at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels.

Mageean followed those performances by finishing second behind Olympic and world 1500m champion Faith Kipyegon at the Diamond League final in Zurich with Muir again among the competitors behind the Northern Irishwoman.

Meet organiser Christie is optimistic Mageean and other Olympians such as event regulars Shanahan and Alex Bell will be back in action at the Mary Peters Track next year.

Tyrone talent Nick Griggs was also among the stars in action six months ago as he finished second in the men's 1500m behind Leeds youngster Ethan Hussey, who went on to clinch a superb bronze for Great Britain at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.

Christie is also hopeful that the young middle-distance stars will be back for another duel in Belfast while world under-12 5km record holders Emer McKee is also expected to be among the entries again after clinching a victory this year.

"Following the success of 2022 with the meet being written into the Irish record books with Louise Shanahan's 800m record, Justin Reid, former Northern Ireland international athlete from Tripadvisor soon announced their commitment again to the event in 2023," added Christie.

"It's a huge boost for the meet again as we can assist athletes with travel and accommodation and offer fair prize money."