Jessica Warner-Judd has won cross country medals at under-20, under-23 and senior level over the last 10 years

2022 European Cross Country Championships Venue: Piemonte-La Mandria Park, Italy Date: Sunday 11 December Starts: 08:30 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

Trial winners Jessica Warner-Judd and Emile Cairess lead the British challenge at the European Cross Country Championships in Italy on Sunday.

Warner-Judd came fourth in the women's senior race last year and helped Great Britain win the women's team event.

"I was slightly disappointed not to medal last year but I look back and fourth place was really good because it was a stacked field," said Warner-Judd.

"I want the team to do well. We have a really strong group of girls."

Norwegian Karoline Grovdal won the women's senior title in 2021 and returns this year.

Cairess will bid to take the men's title from defending champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway.

There are races in seven categories at Piemonte-La Mandria Park near Turin.

British success

Great Britain won five golds in Dublin last year and have topped the medal table at 16 of the last 18 championships.

As well as the senior women's team title, Britain's haul in 2021 included a mixed relay triumph, Charlie Hicks' under-23 men's victory, Megan Keith's under-20 women's success and a team title for the men's under-20s.

How to watch

BBC Sport has live coverage on Sunday on Red Button, iPlayer and online from 08:30-12:45 GMT.

There is also a highlights show on BBC Two from 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

GB squad

Senior women: Abbie Donnelly, Jess Gibbon, Cari Hughes, Amy-Eloise Markovc, Poppy Tank, Jess Warner-Judd (Mick Judd, Blackburn)

Senior men: Emile Cairess, Ben Connor, Ellis Cross, Mahamed Mahamed, Hugo Milner, Jack Rowe

Mixed relay: Calum Elson, James Heneghan, Khahisa Mhlanga, Revee Walcott-Nolan

Under-23 women: Grace Carson, Alice Goodall, Megan Keith, Yasmin Marghini, Alexandra Millard, Eloise Walker

Under-23 men: Charles Hicks, Rory Leonard, Zakariya Mahamed, Matthew Stonier, Tomer Tarragano, Joe Wigfield

Under-20 women: Alice Bates, Innes Fitzgerald, Rebecca Flaherty, Megan Harris, Beatrice Wood, Alice Wright

Under-20 men: Will Barnicoat, Edward Bird, Luke Birdseye, Jacob Deacon, Johnny Livingstone, Sam Mills