European Cross Country Championships: Megan Keith takes silver in under-23 race
Megan Keith claimed the silver medal in the women's under-23 race as she helped Great Britain and Northern Ireland to team gold in the European Cross Country Championships in Turin.
The 20-year-old finished behind Italy's Nadia Battocletti, who moved clear at the end of the 6km course.
"I am delighted with that," Keith said.
"I was thinking if I came second that will pretty much feel like gold because Nadia is such a good cross country runner and the race is in Italy."
The former Inverness Harrier now runs for Edinburgh University and was European under-20 champion last year.
Keith's fellow Scots, Eloise Walker and Alice Goodall, finished 11th and 13th respectively.