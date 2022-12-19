Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Chris Type was a member of Team GB at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

Former Great Britain pole vaulter and Winter Olympics skeleton competitor Chris Type has been appointed head of performance at Welsh Athletics.

Type joins from Welsh Boxing, where he oversaw efforts at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

He has also coached the British skeleton team.

"It was clear that Chris' enthusiasm, passion and experience would be of huge benefit," said Welsh Athletics chief executive James Williams.

He added: "We are committed to building a performance system that is sustainable and is focused on building the talent pool across the event groups."

Type said: "Athletics has played such a huge part in my life and I'm relishing the challenge of delivering the new performance strategy."