Sprinter Mark Otieno is one of the three Kenyan athletes to receive a ban from the Athletics Integrity Unit

Three Kenyan athletes have been banned for a collective period of eight years after breaking anti-doping rules.

The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has banned marathon runners Alice Jepkemboi Kimutai and Johnstone Kibet Maiyo for three years, and sprinter Mark Otieno for two.

Otieno, 29, tested positive for the banned anabolic steroid Methasterone moments before the 100m heats at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

It meant he was not allowed to compete.

Otieno, a three-time national 100m champion, will have his ban backdated from the Games and end in July 2023.

The suspension for November's Porto marathon winner Kimutai - who tested positive for the male hormone testosterone - began on 16 November.

Maiyo's ban started on 20 July for returning a positive test for erythropoietin (EPO).

Last month the east African country avoided a sanction by governing body World Athletics - despite having 55 athletes serving suspensions - after committing to spend $25m over the next five years to combat doping.

Kenya's sports minister Ababu Namwamba then announced they intended to criminalise doping in athletics in an attempt to bring an end to a string of cases in the sport.