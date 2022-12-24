Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Melissa Courtney-Bryant has competed for Wales and Great Britain on the international stage

Melissa Courtney-Bryant has set a new world parkrun mark of 15 minutes 31 seconds.

The 29-year-old Welsh athlete ran the time at the Poole parkrun held on Christmas Eve over 5km.

The Shaftesbury Barnet Harriers runner bested the previous mark of 15:37 set by Samantha Harrison earlier this month.

Courtney-Bryant has won bronzes in the 2018 Commonwealth Games 1500m and 2019 European Indoors 3000m.

Nine of the top 15 runners to finish the Poole parkrun on Saturday recorded personal bests.