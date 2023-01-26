Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan competing at Grangemouth in 2008

Eilish McColgan believes "it is absolutely crucial that Grangemouth is saved" as the sports stadium faces potential closure by Falkirk Council.

The 10,000m Commonwealth champion, 32, is supporting a campaign to keep the facility going.

The deadline for responses to a local survey is on Friday.

"It must be saved because it is so important for track and field in Scotland," said McColgan, British 5,000m and 10km record holder.

"So many memories from my early years in the sport happened at Grangemouth. Competing at Grangemouth is a right of passage for future Olympians or Commonwealth Games athletes. We don't have enough facilities in Scotland."

Falkirk Council said last month they face a "£67m budget gap over the next four years".

"Councillors have agreed in principle to make 133 council-owned buildings available for transfer to communities," the council said. external-link

"Our ambition is to have a smaller number of better maintained, modern buildings that are reliable, energy efficient, affordable and better meet the needs of communities."

Following the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the athletics track from Hampden Park was relocated to the Grangemouth Stadium.