Hodgkinson is the reigning 800m European indoor champion

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson has broken the women's 600m world indoor record at the World Indoor Tour meeting in Manchester.

The Olympic silver medallist ran a time of one minute 23.41 seconds, beating Russian Olga Kotlyarova's 1:23.44 set in Moscow in 2004.

In 2022, the 20-year-old claimed 800m silver at the World Championships before winning gold at the Europeans.

"I expected to break the world record," Hodgkinson told BBC Sport.

"It's a lot different chasing times than it is chasing positions because times it's literally all out and you've got to hope you've got enough in there.

"It was nice to start the season with something fun and accomplish what I set out to do."

Hodgkinson said she will be attempting to defend her European indoor title, which she won in 2021, at March's Championships in Istanbul.

"It'll be my first senior title to try and defend. I'll be 21 while I'm out there so it'd be a nice birthday present," she said.