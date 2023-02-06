Kate O'Connor clinched a Commonwealth Games heptathlon silver medal behind former world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson in Birmingham last August

Northern Ireland heptathlete Kate O'Connor says a conscious decision to enjoy competition helped secure her Commonwealth Games medal and that she plans to continue that approach.

O'Connor took silver in Birmingham last summer behind former world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

The Dundalk woman has already impressed in 2023 by setting a new Irish indoor pentathlon record last weekend.

"I just wanted to go out and have fun," said O'Connor of her new Irish mark.

Competing at a World Indoor Tour event in France, the Newry-born athlete produced a 4,396 points total which surpassed the previous national record of 4,214 set by Grace McKenzie in 2019.

"I think that's a huge thing that I learnt from the Commonwealth Games," O'Connor, 22, told BBC Radio Ulster's Sportsound Extra Time.

"I went out for that heptathlon and I just enjoyed every second of it and that's how I want to compete from now on.

'I want to be the best and enjoy the ride'

"Time goes by so quickly. I even go back to when I won the European Under-20 (silver) medal in 2019 and it seems like so, so long ago.

"The time has just flown by so I really just want to enjoy every competition that I do. And whether it goes well or if it doesn't go well, just be appreciative of the fact that I'm competing with some of the best girls in the world and I'm actually competitive with them.

"I obviously want to be up there. I want to win the medals. I want to be the best in the world but I want to enjoy the ride along the way as well."

After her impressive performance last weekend, O'Connor is mulling over whether to aim for a pentathlon place at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul next month.

O'Connor admits the five-event indoor competition doesn't "suit me as well" given that there is no javelin discipline, which is her strongest heptathlon event and helped propel her to the silver medal in Birmingham.

"The World Championships in Budapest is the major target for the year and I want to go to outdoors and be competitive and I want to be challenging for medals.

"If I make European Indoors great…..I would be so excited to go and do my first major championship indoors but my first heptathlon is in April so it's not that long away either."

With only 14 pentathletes competing in Istanbul, qualification will be based on rankings and it's possible O'Connor may have already done enough to secure a spot - although this won't be clear for a number of weeks.

O'Connor's impressive performance in Clermont showed she has recovered from the injury which forced her to withdraw from the European Championship in Munich two weeks after her superb Commonwealth Games performance.

"It was a lot of rehab and training and it was a long graft over the winter but I did a lot of good work.

"It was a really, really good start to the season. I couldn't have asked for much more and I'm delighted really."

Securing a World Championship spot will probably be even tougher for O'Connor with her Irish heptathlon record of 6297 some 183 points shy of both the Budapest and Paris Olympics qualifying mark.

However, heptathletes who don't achieve the standard can also qualify under the world rankings system although O'Connor believes the Budapest mark is within her compass.

"The standard is ridiculously high as 6480 is a huge points score. Previously in the Olympics girls scoring 6,000 points or 6,100 points were making the Olympics.

"But I know in myself that I can make that standard. It's just a case of throughout the next year, two years, just chipping away at each event and doing the training and keeping healthy which is a huge one for me."