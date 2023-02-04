Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir won world bronze in the 1500m last year

Laura Muir led a dominant British performance in the 3,000m at the World Indoor Tour in Boston as she claimed victory in her season-opening race.

European and Commonwealth 1500m champion Muir won in a time of eight minutes 40.34 seconds as British athletes filled the top four positions.

Melissa Courtney-Bryant finished next in 8:41.09, ahead of Katie Snowden (8:47.41) and Hannah Nuttall (8:47.72).

Elsewhere, Morgan Lake set an outright British women's high jump record.

Competing in Hustopece, Czech Republic, Lake's indoor clearance at 1.99m saw her better Katarina Johnson-Thompson's mark of 1.98m set at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The World Indoor Tour event in Boston also saw the men's world 200m champion Noah Lyles in action, and the home athlete impressed with a 60m personal best of 6.51 seconds, edging compatriot Trayvon Bromell by two-thousandths of a second.

Briton Neil Gourley won the men's mile as he clocked a world-leading time of 3:52.84 to rank third among the UK's all-time indoor performances.