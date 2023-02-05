Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir (left) took 3,000m victory in Boston as Mageean (second from right) dropped out at the 2,000m mark

Ciara Mageean dropped out of her season-opening 3,000m race at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston following some recent injury problems.

The Portaferry athlete missed a number of weeks of training because of a torn peroneal tendon in her foot.

Mageean pulled out of the race at the 2,000m mark but said afterwards that she still intends to compete in next month's European Indoor Championships.

The 3,000m race was won by Britain's Laura Muir in 8:40.34.

Muir won the Commonwealth Games and European Championships 1500m titles last summer when Mageean clinched silver on both occasions but the Irish athlete finished ahead of the Scot in two subsequent Diamond League races - including at the Ivo van Damme Memorial meeting in Brussels when the county Down woman smashed Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old metric mile national record by clocking 3:56.63.

In Saturday night's race in Boston, Muir led a British one-two-three-four as Melissa Courtney-Bryant took second in 8:41.09 ahead of Katie Snowden (8:47.41) and Hannah Nuttall (8:47.72).

Amid all her missed recent training, Mageean afterwards told Irish athletics journalist Cathal Dennehy that she knew opting to compete in the race was "going to be hit and miss".

Other Irish athletes perform well in Boston

While Mageean couldn't be at her best, a number of other Irish athletes produced good performances.

Letterkenny man Mark English produced his second fastest indoor 800m as he clocked 1:46.57 to take third spot behind Spain's Mariano Garcia (1:45.26) and US athlete Isaiah Jewett (1:45.75).

Balbriggan man Andrew Coscoran equalled his indoor mile personal best of 3:53.64 as he was fourth in the race won by Britain's Neil Gourley in 3:52.84.

New Zealander Samuel Tanner (3:52.85) and American Samuel Prakel (3:53.58) also finished ahead of Coscoran while another Irishman Luke McCann was sixth in 3:54.91.

Brian Fay moved to third on the all-time Irish indoor 3,000m list - moving ahead of Eamonn Coghlan - as he took sixth in the event in 7:43.85 with compatriot Darragh McElhinney seventh in a new personal best of 7:45.79.

All the Irish performances in Boston came after news had emerged of Rhasidat Adeleke producing the fastest indoor 400m of 2023 so far as she smashed Karen Shinkins' Irish record by clocking 50.45 in New Mexico.

Our two athletes, Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo and Tokyo silver medallist Femke Bol have run quicker 400m times indoors over the past four years as Adeleke moved to joint 20th on the all-time list for the distance.

'I am on cloud nine'