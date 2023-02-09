Last updated on .From the section Athletics

GB runner Ed Bird (centre in black and yellow) currently leads the British Athletics Cross Challenge under-20s series

Great Britain runner Ed Bird says his first call-up to the World Athletics Cross Country Championships is a chance to "prove himself" against the best.

The 18-year-old is leading the British Athletics Cross Challenge under-20s series with just one race to go.

"I have been hoping for a call-up for a long time," he told BBC South Today.

"It is going to be difficult going up against the world's best but running is what drives and motivates me."

Ed, from Poole in Dorset, has won a number of age-category running titles despite only taking up the sport in 2016.

In 2022, he won a bronze medal at the European Athletics under-18s Championships and finished inside the top 10 at the European Cross Country under-20s Championships in Italy.

"I first got into running after doing an Ultimate Warrior 5km assault course," he said.

"Prior to that I wasn't really good at any other sport, I struggled with football and rugby, but running provided me with an escape and something that I felt good and passionate about."

Runner Ed Bird talks to BBC South's Andy Moon about his GB call-up

'Hard to adapt'

The World Athletics Cross Country Championships, dubbed 'the most important competition in international cross country running', is being hosted in Bathurst, Australia this month.

Runners from all over the world will compete in a wide array of age group and mass races for the chance to win a medal.

"I've been to Australia once but I was really young so I don't really remember it," added Bird.

"It's their summer so I'm expecting it to be hot and humid.

"It's going to be hard to adapt but it will be a really good time and I'm looking forward to it."

'Special moment'

Bird, who trains and races with Poole Athletics Club, is in fine winter form with two first place finishes, a fourth and a sixth, in the British Athletics Cross Challenge series under-20s category.

Despite recent results his call-up to race for Great Britain under-20s at the World Championships came as a surprise.

"I was driving down a country lane when GB called and I had to pull over to celebrate," he said.

"It was a really special moment and quite emotional I didn't really know how to react and process it.

"Pulling on the GB top means the world to me."