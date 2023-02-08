Keely Hodgkinson: Briton sets fastest indoor 800m time of year
Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson set the fastest women's indoor 800m time of the year at a meeting in Poland.
Olympic and world silver medallist Hodgkinson won her race in 1:57.87 at the Copernicus Cup in Torun.
"This track brings back some good memories," said the 20-year-old, who won European indoor gold in Torun in 2021.
In January, Hodgkinson broke the women's 600m world indoor record in Manchester.
Meanwhile, Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay ran the second-fastest women's indoor mile of all time at the meeting on Wednesday.
The 5,000m outdoor world champion posted 4:16.16.
Tsegay missed out on beating compatriot Genzebe Dibaba's record of 4:13:31.