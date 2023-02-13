Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Bol is the Australian 800m record holder with a time of one minute 44 seconds

Commonwealth Games 800m silver medallist Peter Bol has had his provisional suspension for doping lifted after his B sample produced a different result to his A sample.

The Australian, 28, returned an adverse finding for erythropoietin (EPO) at an out-of-competition test in October.

He requested his B sample be tested, which returned an 'atypical finding'.

But Sport Integrity Australia says this is not the same as a negative result and will continue its investigation.

"Sport Integrity Australia will, as part of its investigation, proceed to consider whether any anti-doping rule violation/s have been committed," the anti-doping watchdog said.

"It is not possible to provide a time frame at this point."

Bol, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and won Commonwealth silver in Birmingham last year, has always protested his innocence.

"I was hopeful the process would exonerate me," he said. external-link "This morning, I am relieved to report that it did.

"The relief I am feeling is hard to describe.

"To say it one more time: I am innocent and have not taken this substance as I was accused.

"I have never in my life purchased, possessed, administered, or used synthetic EPO or any other prohibited substance, and never will."

EPO increases red blood cell mass, allowing the body to transport more oxygen to muscles and increase stamina and performance.

Under the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) code, Bol faces a ban of up to four years if found guilty.