Daryll Neita and Reece Prescod will both compete over 60m in Birmingham, where over 500 British athletes will compete for national titles

UK Athletics Indoor Championships Venue: Utilita Arena, Birmingham Date: 18-19 February Coverage: 18 Feb - Red Button 11:20-13:00 & 17:30-19:00 GMT, iPlayer & BBC Sport website 11:20-19:00; 19 Feb: iPlayer & BBC Sport Website 12:00-17:00

Daryll Neita and Reece Prescod will aim to continue their exciting starts to the year at the UK Indoor Championships in Birmingham this weekend.

Neita and Prescod both produced personal bests as they impressed with victories over 60m in Berlin last week.

World 1500m medallist Laura Muir is also in action, with coverage available on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and online.

It is the first in a series of major UK Athletics events to be shown across BBC platforms in 2023.

The World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham (25 February), UK Athletics Championships (8-9 July) and the London Diamond League event (23 July) will follow, with the latter also available on BBC TV.

Neita described her run in Berlin as "incredible" after her time of 7.05 seconds moved her behind Dina Asher-Smith in the UK women's all-time rankings.

The 26-year-old crossed the line one hundredth of a second behind Asher-Smith's British record and she hopes to use the 60m to benefit her 100m performances.

Both she and Prescod have moved to Italy to train under coach Marco Airale, alongside British team-mates Jeremiah Azu and Ama Pipi.

The change appears to be paying off for both athletes and Prescod, who said he and Airale had been working together "on new things", now stands joint-fifth in the men's rankings following his win in 6.49secs.

Alongside competing for national titles, British athletes will be bidding to earn a place at next month's European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

British cross country runners set for Mount Panorama test

Mount Panorama, the location for the 44th World Cross Country Championships, is better known for its motor racing circuit

World Cross Country Championships Venue: Bathurst, Australia Date: 18 February Coverage: 04:20-09:00 GMT on Red Button, iPlayer & BBC Sport website

Meanwhile, the World Cross Country Championships take place in Bathurst, Australia on Saturday - an event which will also be shown on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website from 04:20 GMT.

The event is returning after a four-year break because of Covid travel restrictions, with athletes competing in the heat of the Australian summer at Mount Panorama in Bathurst, where temperatures will exceed 30 degrees.

Zakariya Mahamed is Great Britain and Northern Ireland's sole representative in the 12km senior men's race, while Abbie Donnelly, Megan Keith, Amelia Quirk and Poppy Tank take on the 8km women's course.

The British team will be represented in the 4 x 2km mixed relay race for the very first time by Alex Bell, Callum Elson, Alexandra Millard and Joe Wigfield.

One athlete who will not be present, however, is 16-year-old Innes FitzGerald, who turned down the chance to compete for her country because she could not justify flying in a climate crisis.