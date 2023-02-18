Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Reece Prescod and Daryll Neita claimed gold medals in the 60m at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

Neita crossed the line in 7.17 seconds, ahead of Asha Philip and Alisha Rees.

Prescod beat Jeremiah Azu and Eugene Amo-Dadzie with a time of 6.54.

Both Neita and Prescod can now look forward to next month's European Indoor Championships in Istanbul. "It has been a really good day at the office," Prescod said after Saturday's race.

"First run was cool, second run had a bit more fire and I brought a bit more heat in the finals."

Neita, who adds the 60m gold to the British 100m and 200m outdoor titles she won last year, said Saturday's races were good practice for the European Indoors, which take place between 2 and 5 March.

"It was good to practise what I will do at the Europeans, three rounds in one day and make sure I get body ready," she said.

"I feel really good. Expect fast times."

In the women's triple jump, Mary Elcock claimed gold on countback after two athletes were tied with a best effort of 12.71, a personal best for Elcock, who has only been competing in triple jump for a year.

Reynold Banigo equalled his indoor personal best of 7.85m to take his first British indoor long jump title.

Faye Olszowka improved on her silver from 2022 in the women's 60m para final, finishing with a season's best time of 8.18 seconds to win gold, while Kevin Santos won the men's event with a personal best of 7.02.

David King claimed his third British indoor title in the 60m hurdles, finishing in 7.62, 0.19 seconds ahead of 2018 world indoor champion Andrew Pozzi.

Meanwhile, Cindy Sember became a double British 60m indoor hurdles champion, finishing in 8.10 seconds, ahead of Marli Jessop and Alicia Barrett.

Charlie Myers won gold in the men's pole vault with a best jump of 5.05m, while Jade Ive's 4.35m was enough to claim the title in the women's event.

Crouser breaks shot put world record

In Idaho on Saturday, Ryan Crouser, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, set a new shot put world record of 23.38 metres at the indoor Simplot Games.

The throw beat the 30-year-old's own world mark of 23.37, set outdoors in June 2021, and also his indoor best of 22.82m.

Crouser, who won the World Championships in Eugene last year, had a throw of an identical distance annulled in January 2022 at the Millrose Games after a faulty laser measurement device saw the competition cancelled.