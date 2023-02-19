Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ellie Baker set a new championship record to win 1500m gold at the UK Athletics Indoor Championships in Birmingham on Sunday.

The 24-year-old held off Katie Snowden to claim a maiden British title and break Zola Budd's 1986 mark with a time of four minutes 6.73 seconds.

Richard Akinyebo produced a personal best time of 21.10 to clinch men's 200m gold ahead of Stephen Baffour.

In the women's long jump, Jazmin Sawyers won gold with a 6.73m leap.

It was a first national indoor title in seven years for Sawyers, a triple British outdoor champion, and seals her place at the European Indoor Championships in Istanbul in March.

In the men's 1500m, Neil Gourley edged George Mills to take gold in 3:41.20.

Success Eduan took the women's 200m crown with a season's best effort of 23.49.

Scott Lincoln secured his 15th British title in the men's shot put with a best throw of 20.36m while Sophie McKinna clinched her third indoor national crown with a 17.20m putt.

With a best clearance of 2.16m, William Grimsey became national high jump champion for the first time while Morgan Lake, who won silver at last year's Commonwealth Games, took gold in the women's event with a best jump of 1.90m.

Jude Bright-Davies produced a personal best of 16.05m to win the men's triple jump.

In the 400m, Sam Reardon clinched the men's title with a time of 46.96, 0.11 seconds ahead of second-placed Ben Higgins, while Amarachi Pipi took women's gold in 52.52.

Guy Learmonth won his fourth UK indoor 800m title in 1:47.43, beating Ben Claridge and James McCurry, while Isabelle Boffey stormed to a maiden women's crown with a time of 2:03.27, finishing ahead of Jenny Selman and Abigail Ives.

Meanwhile, James West secured his European spot with a 7:49.78 winning run in the men's 3000m while Melissa Courtney-Bryant fended off Hannah Nuttall to seal her second British indoor 3000m title in 8:50.76.

In the 3000m racewalks, Abigail Jennings claimed women's gold while Callum Wilkinson won his first indoor title with a world-leading time of 11:00.98.

Bol breaks women's 400m indoor world record

At the Dutch Indoor Championships, Femke Bol broke the women's 400m indoor world record which had stood for 41 years.

Czech athlete Jarmila Kratochvilova set a time of 49.59 in 1982 but Bol, an Olympic bronze medallist in the 400m hurdles, shattered the record with 49.26 on Sunday.