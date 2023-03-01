Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Daryll Neita beat 200m world champion Shericka Jackson as she finished behind Dina Asher-Smith in the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham

European Indoor Championships Venue: Atakoy Arena, Istanbul Date: 2-5 March Coverage: BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Daryll Neita believes "anything is possible" and has vowed not to let herself down as she sprints for gold at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

Neita and team-mate Reece Prescod are among Britain's athletes eyeing success as they compete over 60m this weekend.

Elsewhere, Laura Muir will bid for her fifth title while Keely Hodgkinson aims to defend her 800m crown.

Recently described as a "supercar" by her coach, Neita has already set a personal best in 2023 but last weekend lost out to compatriot Dina Asher-Smith, who is not competing as she concentrates on her outdoor season preparations.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the 26-year-old described the 7.05 second run in Berlin that moved her behind only Asher-Smith in the UK women's all-time rankings as her "most picture-perfect race so far".

"I really feel like in Birmingham I let myself down, I probably overcooked it. I'm not going to let myself down at the European Championships. This weekend is about relaxing and not over-hyping it," she added.

Reaping the benefits of her move to Italy to train under coach Marco Airale, Neita arrives in Istanbul full of confidence as she prepares to come up against world indoor champion Mujinga Kambundji.

"I feel like after running my 7.05, honestly, anything is possible. It is going to be amazing racing against Kambundji. I think we can expect some really fast times," she said.

"It would mean a lot [to win gold]. I'm not seen as someone who is a 60m specialist, so if I can grab a medal it would give me so much confidence going into the outdoor season."

Neita will be joined by 2017 champion Asha Philip in the women's 60m event, while Jeremiah Azu, Eugene Amo-Dadzie and Andrew Robertson are in the men's race alongside Prescod, who boasts the fastest 60m time in Europe this season.

Who are GB's other main medal hopes?

Laura Muir and Neil Gourley are two of Britain's many medal hopes in the middle distance events

Great Britain's athletes led the way with 12 medals in 2021, as Hodgkinson and Amy-Eloise Markovc claimed 800m and 3,000m golds respectively in Torun.

Hodgkinson has proved unstoppable in an impressive start to the season that has already seen her improve her own British record and break the women's 600m indoor record.

Poised to turn 21 on Friday, Hodgkinson is the clear favourite to defend her title having run almost three seconds faster than anyone else in the field.

Muir, 29, won gold medals in both the 1500m and 3,000m at both her previous European indoor appearances - but it is all about the shorter distance in Istanbul as the Olympic silver medallist goes for a record British fifth title.

Her 1500m split during her mile victory at the Millrose Games in New York last month means she tops the entries, followed by compatriot Katie Snowden.

In the men's event, fellow Scot Neil Gourley, fresh from setting a new British record, will bid for his first major senior medal in the absence of injured world champion Jake Wightman.

The 28-year-old will line up with a time bettered only by Norway's Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

Elsewhere, Morgan Lake enters the high jump having set an outright British record in February, which puts her behind only Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh this season.

British team captain Jazmin Sawyers, a two-time Olympic finalist, will look to add to her European outdoor bronze in the long jump.

Olympic stars in action - and can hosts win medal?

Seven Olympic champions are in action in Istanbul, including men's 100m winner Marcell Jacobs in the 60m and 400m hurdles worldrecord holder Karsten Warholm in the flat race.

Ingebrigtsen will look to repeat his 1500m and 3,000m double while Greek long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou and Portuguese triple jumper Pedro Pichardo also aim to defend their titles.

Belgium's Nafi Thiam will go for her third European indoor pentathlon gold and Germany's Malaika Mihambo will hope to upgrade her long jump silver from two years ago.

Turkey's athletes will attempt to win a medal for their home crowd following the devastating earthquakes that struck the nation's southern provinces and claimed more than 50,000 lives.

One euro for every ticket sold at Atakoy Arena is to be donated to relief efforts, while a more muted tone can be expected inside the stadium.

Among the hosts' podium hopes is 3,000m runner Yasemin Can, who won European Championship 10,000m gold last summer and indoor silver over 3,000m in 2017.

Elsewhere, 21-year-old Ukrainian high jumper Mahuchikh, who had to flee her home city following the Russian invasion last year and won an emotional world indoor gold after travelling for three days to Belgrade, will seek to defend her European title.