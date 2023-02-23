Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Kate O'Connor clinched a Commonwealth Games heptathlon silver medal behind former world champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson in Birmingham last August

Commonwealth Games medallist Kate O'Connor has been named in a 16-strong Ireland team for next month's European Indoor Championships in Istanbul.

O'Connor earns pentathlon selection following her recent new Irish record.

With the heptathlete's specialist javelin not part of the pentathlon, O'Connor admits the five-event competition "doesn't suit me as well".

However, she told BBC Sport NI earlier this month that she would be "excited" to compete at a first European Indoors.

The Ireland team includes Letterkenny man Mark English, who is a twice medallist at the European Indoors, and also clinched a second European outdoor bronze medal at last summer's championships in Munich.

English will be joined by Kildare athlete John Fitzsimons in the 800m with Andrew Coscoran and Luke McCann picked for the 1500m.

Israel Olatunde will have high hopes of reaching another European senior final after improving the Irish 60m record to a slick 6.57 seconds at the national championships on Sunday.

Darragh McElhinney is selected for the 3,000m after retaining his national title on Saturday with Sarah Lavin selected for the 60m hurdles and Sharlene Mawdsley, Sophie Becker and Cliodhna Manning competing in the women's 400m in addition to joining Phil Healy, Miriam Daly and Niamh Murray in the 4x400m relay squad.

Molly Scott will compete in the women's 60m alongside Joan Healy providing she proves her fitness.

The Ireland team could be added to in the coming days with 400m man Jack Raftery among those in contention for late inclusion under the quotas system.

English and Lavin showed encouraging form ahead of the European Indoors when they competed in Madrid on Wednesday night.

Lavin improved her personal best to 7.95 seconds as she finished second in her semi-final before clocking 8.02 to take fifth in the final.

English, meanwhile, won the 800m B race with a time of 1:46.57 which left him ahead of Spain's Pablo Sanchez-Valladares (1:46.83) and Britain's Kyle Langford (1:46.93).