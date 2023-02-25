Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Adeleke finished fifth in the 400m final at the European Championships last August

Rhasidat Adeleke improved her own Irish indoor 400m record to 50.33 seconds which moved her to second in this year's world rankings.

The Dublin athlete's time cut 0.12 seconds off her previous mark and was a new American College (NCAA) record.

Adeleke, 20, set her new mark as she took victory for the University of Texas at a meeting in Lubbock.

She moves to second in this season's indoor rankings behind new world record holder, Dutchwoman Femke Bol.

Bol broke Jarmila Kratochvilova's 41-year-old world record when she produced a time of 49.26 seconds at the Dutch Indoor Championships last weekend.

Adeleke set her previous Irish record with a 50.45 clocking earlier this month.

The Dubliner broke her own Irish indoor 200m record last month which followed a 2022 summer when she finished fifth in the 400m final at the European outdoor championships.

The performance of the double European Under-20 champion from 2021 continued a remarkable weekend for Irish athletics with Andrew Coscoran producing the fastest ever 1500m by an Irishman at the World Indoor Tour Final in Birmingham.

Coscoran's time bettered Marcus O'Sullivan 35-year-old Irish indoor record and was also 0.01 seconds inside Ray McFlynn's outdoor national mark from 1982 as he clocked 3:33.49 to place third behind Britain's Neil Gourley.

Luke McCann set a huge personal best in the same race as he took fourth in 3:34.76 with precocious Tyrone talent Nick Griggs also producing a big breakthrough as he ducked under 3:40 for the first time with a 3:39.94 clocking.