Kate O'Connor lies 10th after two events of the pentathlon at the European Indoor Athletics Championships in Istanbul.

The Irish athlete was 12th overall in the 60m with a time of 8.64 seconds and eighth in the high jump after clearing 1.74m at the third attempt.

The next event in the competition will be the shot put, followed by the long jump and women's 800m later on Friday.

O'Connor, 22, has accumulated 1890 points from the opening two events.

The Newry native was a silver medallist in the heptathlon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Belgium's Naffissatou Thiam leads on 2209 points, with Adrianna Sulek of Poland third on 2175 and another Belgian, Noor Vidts, third on 2098.

Ireland's Sharlene Mawdsley is the through to the 400m semi-finals at the European Indoor Athletics Championships after finishing second in her heat.

The Tipperary athlete, placed sixth overall in the heats, clocking a time of 52.59 as she came home just behind Austrian Gogl-Walli. She will race in the semis at 16:55 GMT.

There was disappointment for another Irish competitor, Sophie Becker, as her third place finish in her heat, in a time of 53.43, was not enough to see her progress.

Cliodhna Manning did set a personal best time of 54.21 as she came home fifth in her heat.