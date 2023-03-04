Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Laura Muir missed the 2021 event to focus on the Olympics

European Indoor Championships Venue: Atakoy Arena, Istanbul Date: 2-5 March Coverage: BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website & app

Laura Muir won a record fifth European Indoor Championship title as she claimed a dominant victory in the women's 1500m final in Istanbul.

Muir raced clear on the last lap to clock four minutes 03.40 seconds and become the most successful Briton in the history of the competition.

Romania's Claudia Bobocea was second in 4:03.76 and Poland's Sofia Ennaoui completed the podium at Atakoy Arena.

Sprinters Reece Prescod and Jeremiah Azu contest the men's 60m final later.

Muir moves ahead of former sprinters Colin Jackson and Jason Gardener as the British athlete with the most European indoor titles.

Having completed doubles over 1500m and 3,000m in both her previous appearances in 2017 and 2019, the Scot elected to focus on the shorter distance in Istanbul and lined up for the final as the clear favourite.

The Olympic silver medallist lived up to that billing, starting at the back of the field as Bobocea set a quick pace, then patiently working her way through before bursting clear on the final lap.

"I didn't really know what to expect and all my race plans went out the window when it went off that fast," Muir told BBC Sport.

"At the end of the day you have to be adaptable in the 1500m and it worked out in the end. I'm in a place now where I'm experienced and I can deal with different things. I'm just so happy.

"Going into this championship I was quite nervous because I didn't think I was at my absolute best, but I hoped with grit and determination I would still be able to come here and win. As you get older you appreciate these opportunities."

Team-mate Katie Snowden was unable to force her way onto the 1500m podium and placed fifth in 4:07.68, while Ellie Baker finished 11th.

It has been an encouraging winter for Muir, who has recorded wins in the Wanamaker Mile in New York and World Indoor Tour Final over 1,000m in Birmingham as she aims to upgrade last summer's world bronze in Budapest later this year.

Muir's success took GB's medal tally in Istanbul to four following men's 1500m silver for Neil Gourley and bronzes for Daryll Neita (60m) and Melissa Courtney-Bryant (3,000m) on Friday.