From the section Athletics

Sarah Lavin twice set personal best times on Saturday

Limerick athlete Sarah Lavin has finished sixth in the 60m hurdles final at the European Indoor Championships final in Istanbul.

Lavin started in the outside lane and clocked a time of 8.03 seconds.

Finland's Reetta Hurske won gold in 7.79 with Nadine Visser of the Netherlands second and Switzerland's Ditaji Kambundji in third.

Meawnwhile, Darragh McElhinney ran a personal best of 7.44.72 in coming an impressive fourth in the 3,000m final.

Lavin finished fourth in her semi-final in 7.99 which was the sixth fastest overall.