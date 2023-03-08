Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Fayaaz Caan helped high jumper Robbie Grabarz achieve silver at London 2012

British high jump coach Fayaaz 'Fuzz' Caan has been suspended for three years following a UK Athletics (UKA) investigation into his conduct.

The ban begins from the date of Caan's initial suspension on 30 June 2021 and will continue until 29 June 2024.

UKA raised 12 alleged charges against Caan after an investigation was launched following a complaint concerning his coaching practices.

He helped Robbie Grabarz win a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

Caan was suspended shortly before the Tokyo Games, where he would have coached GB athletes Morgan Lake and Emily Borthwick.

He has continued to work as a consultant at the Saudi Olympic Training Centre.

A UKA disciplinary panel sought to determine whether Caan's behaviour and conduct breached the conditions of UKA's Coach Licensing Scheme and Code of Conduct for Coaches.

Among the charges it is alleged Caan "created an atmosphere in his training group where bullying was commonplace and acceptable; and allowed bullying and harassment to occur in his training group without challenging it".

He denied that charge but accepted that "bullying occurred between athletes in his training group".

Caan, who admitted separate charges of using abusive language and impersonating a disabled person, does not have the right to appeal the decision.

The coach alleges that he was not offered sufficient support while employed by UKA and that "extreme pressure" was placed upon him to deliver results.

UKA said it was "disappointed" Caan felt he was not offered appropriate support and it would take steps to "ensure positive cultures are in place within the organisation".