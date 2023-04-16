Last updated on .From the section Athletics

The race took place in Dublin

Athletics Ireland has issued an apology after a mix-up led to runners in the national 10km championship not completing the full distance.

The governing body said "unforeseen circumstances" were to blame for the confusion in Sunday's Great Ireland Run in Dublin.

Reports suggested the race ended up being only 8.5km long.

Athletics Ireland issued a statement and said it will provide runners with more information when it is available.

"Athletics Ireland and the event organiser Dublin City Harriers wish to apologise to all participants for the unforeseen circumstances that led to today's Great Ireland Run (incorporating the national 10k championship) being less than the specified distance," the statement said.

"Athletics Ireland will continue to engage with the race organisers on the matter and update national 10k championship participants when further information becomes available."