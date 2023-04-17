Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Evans Chebet (left) has won three marathons while Hellen Obiri's triumph in Boston is her first marathon win

Kenya's Evans Chebet successfully defended his Boston Marathon title - with two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge back in sixth.

Chebet won in two hours five minutes and 54 seconds, with compatriot Kipchoge finishing 3:29 behind him.

It is only Kipchoge's third defeat in his previous 18 marathons.

Kenya's Hellen Obiri, competing in just her second race over the marathon distance, won the women's race in 2:21.38.

Chebet is just the sixth man in history to retain the Boston title and the first since 2008.

Switzerland's Marcel Hugh won his sixth Boston title in the men's wheelchair race while home hope Susannah Scaroni won the women's event.

Tributes were paid in the city on Sunday to mark 10 years since the Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people and injured 280.