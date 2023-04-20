Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Eilish McColgan won Commonwealth 10,000m gold in Birmingham last year

TCS London Marathon Date: Sunday, 23 April Times: 09:15 BST wheelchair races, 09:25 elite women, 10:00 elite men and masses Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website & app from 08:30 with coverage of the finish line on digital services until 18:00

Eilish McColgan is a doubt for Sunday's London Marathon with a knee problem.

The British half-marathon record holder, 32, has withdrawn from a media event scheduled for Friday morning.

"Frustratingly, over the past few days, I've picked up a niggle in my knee," she said.

"I am waiting to see how it responds to treatment and want to give that as long as possible before I make a final decision on whether to race in Sunday's TCS London Marathon."

Commonwealth 10,000m champion McColgan has not previously competed in the London Marathon.

Sunday is the 43rd staging of the event and the first to be held in the spring since 2019. The past three London Marathons were held in the autumn because of the Covid-19 pandemic.