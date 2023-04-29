Gary Bell in action during one his his Belfast Marathons during the 1990s

2023 Belfast City Marathon Coverage: Live on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport NI website from 08:45 BST on Sunday, 30 April

A Belfast man is gearing up for his 40th straight running of his home city's marathon on Sunday and says he's already planning for his 50th.

Gary Bell ran his first Belfast Marathon as a 17-year-old in 1983.

He had actually submitted an entry for the inaugural Belfast Marathon in 1982 but competition rules decreed that runners had to be aged at least 17.

"Getting to run my 40th straight Belfast Marathon is just going to be special," Gary told BBC Sport NI.

"I'm happy to keep doing it as long as my body lets me.

"People have said to me what are you going to do after you get to 40? My answer to them is that I aim to do 50 straight Belfast Marathons.

"Getting to 50 would take me to age 67 which would be very applicable as regards a retirement date."

The 57-year-old is something of a marathon addict having completed the classic 42-kilometre distance all over the globe in the pursuit of his twin passions which are running and seeing new places.

"I love travelling as well so I've merged that together with running," he adds.

"I can visit countries and meet people that I never would have had the opportunity to meet.

"I'm just an average joe marathon runner, not near elite at all but to have some of the experiences I've had through marathon running has just been fantastic."

Those have included competing in the 100th running of the world-famous Boston Marathon in 1996 alongside some 50,000 runners in addition to an extraordinary Antarctic Marathon in the early noughties, which had to be held on the decks of a ice breaking cruise ship after bad weather meant that the competitors from all over the world had not been able to reach shore.

Gary Bell's participation in an extraordinary Antarctic Marathon on board an ice breaking cruise ship meant that he had competed in marathons on all seven continents

Bell had been among the competitors aiming to run the Antarctic event in order to join the 7 Continents Marathon Club, which is an exclusive group of runners who have completed marathons on all seven continents.

"It was a completely bizarre race. Half the race was inside the ship and then you cutting outside on to the decks and you could see icebergs in the water and sea lions and penguins jumping around."

By that stage, he had already competed in the world's six major city marathons of New York, Boston, Chicago, London, Berlin and Tokyo.

But in spite of his extensive travels, he has always been thrilled to compete in his home city's marathon year on year.

"When I started doing it initially, it was the old course at Maysfield Leisure Centre where it started and finished," recalls the Belfast man.

Bell '99.9% certain' Belfast run is unique

"In those days, it was about 2,000 to 2,500 hardcore marathon runners. Nowadays you have the relay and the race has just been transformed 100%. There are 1,800 teams in the relay this year and I believe overall, around 15,000 people are going to be running in total.

"The race has developed brilliantly and I always look forward to doing it," added Bell, whose personal best of three hours and 20 minutes was set in Belfast.

Race organisers have told Gary that they don't know of any other entrant who has anything like that unbroken sequence of Belfast City Marathons and from his own research, he says he is "99.9% certain" his record is unique.

"I was up with the marathon office a couple of months ago and because I have kept the medals and shields and tee-shirts from all my Belfast Marathons they wanted to do a little video of all the memorabilia.

"I was asking them and then weren't aware of anyone who had competed in anywhere close to 39 straight marathons at that stage.

"I also spoke to David Seaton, who was the chief organiser of the event for many years, and he told me that there was nobody that he knew of who had done anything like that amounts of successive Belfast Marathons," added Bell, who has always completed his home marathon.

Gladys Ganiel will aim for another women's triumph after taking victory 12 months ago

Gary will line up with all the other marathon competitors for the 09:00 BST start on Sunday morning at Prince of Wales Avenue in the Stormont Estate with the race finishing in Ormeau Park.

2017 winner Bernard Rotich looks set to go into the men's race as favourite having clocked a 2:12 marathon in the US last summer.

Morocco's Mohamed Oumaarir is also expected to battle for victory while the local men's challenge will be led by St Malachy's athlete Conor Gallagher, who was runner-up last year.

Last year's women's winner, Irish international athlete Gladys Ganiel is in the women's field once more with Ethiopia's Shewaye Woldemeskel also expected to be among the contenders.