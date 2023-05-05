Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Sha'Carri Richardson (left) has yet to compete in a global championships

Dina Asher-Smith finished third as Sha'Carri Richardson set a new 100m meeting record at the opening Diamond League of the season in Doha.

American Richardson, 23, clocked 10.76 seconds, beating the previous meeting record of 10.80 set by her compatriot Tori Bowie, whose death at the age of 32 was announced on Wednesday.

Britain's Asher-Smith ran 10.98secs, with Jamaica's Shericka Jackson second.

Later in the programme, Fred Kerley came from behind to win the men's 200m.

American Kerley, the Olympic silver medallist over 100m, trailed as the field exited the bend but accelerated in the closing stages to cross the line in 19.92secs, with compatriot Kenny Bednarek placing second and Canada's Aaron Brown third.

Two-time Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon, of Kenya, won the women's 1500m in three minutes 58.57secs.

Earlier, Britain's Lawrence Okoye and Nick Percy finished fifth and ninth respectively in the men's discus.