Home hero Ciara Mageean will be out to atone for her surprise defeat 12 months ago when she heads the entries at Saturday's Belfast Irish Milers Meet.

Mageean was beaten by fellow Olympian Louise Shanahan who took the Portaferry woman's Irish 800m record as both went under two minutes last year.

And with event director Eamonn Christie promising strong pace making, another fast women's 800m looks likely.

"The plan is for the first lap to be run in 57 seconds," said Christie.

"That should set up a tremendous race and Ciara and Louise are not just going to have to worry about each other because it's an absolutely loaded field.

"European Under-23 champion Isabelle Boffey and her fellow Britons Jenny Selman and Abigail Ives will be in there plus Irish Olympians Nadia Power and Sarah Healy in addition to their fellow Irishwoman Georgie Hartigan.

"Former European champion and Rio Olympics finalist Lynsey Sharp was also planning to run but had to pull out this week but even with her absence, it's still a tremendous field of course led by Commonwealth Games and European 1500m silver medallist Ciara," added Christie, who coached the Portaferry star in the early part of her career.

Healy's involvement is the 800m at the Mary Peters will be particularly interesting as she moves down in distance following her switch to the training group run by Jenny Meadows and Trevor Painter, which includes Olympic and world 800m silver medallist Keely Hodgkinson.

But while the women's 800m, the meeting's concluding event, will be a highlight it is unlikely to be the only one in a packed programme of quality races.

The Belfast meet, which again will have World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger and European Permit status, has talent all the way through the distances from emerging Irish sprint star Israel Olatunde in the 100m to Tyrone wonder kid Nick Griggs and Andrew Coscoran in the 3,000m - and plenty in between.

With the weather conditions expected to be perfect, Olatunde, 20, may have ambitions of improving his own Irish 100m record of 10.17 seconds set when he finished a brilliant sixth at last summer's European Championships final in Munich.

Indeed, the engaging Dundalk man's national record exactly matches the 35-year-old stadium record set by Linford Christie so bettering that time would represent another major scalp for the Irish sprint sensation.

Olatunde won the 100m in Belfast 12 months ago in a then personal best of 10.35 - demonstrating his improvement over the last year, which has also included him bettering Paul Hession's 60m national record with a 6.57 second clocking in February.

Griggs, after ducking under 3:40 for 1500m for the first time in late February, will be in a loaded 3,000m field which includes Ireland's 1500m Olympic semi-finalist Coscoran, another top Irish distance runner Hiko Tonosa, plus British trio Mark Pearce, William Battershill and James West, who have all gone well under eight minutes for the distance.

Pacemaker and 2014 European Championship 1500m fourth placer Paul Robinson has been tasked with taking the hopefuls at 7:42 pace early on which opens the possibility of Tyrone wonderkid Griggs taking a big chunk out of his personal best of 7:53.40.

Leeds star Ethan Hussey will also be back at the Belfast meeting after edging out Griggs over 1500m last year, as he began a season which culminated in a superb 800m silver at the World Under-20 Championships in Colombia.

Hussey will be part of an 800m field which includes compatriots and 1:44 men Archie Davis and Tom Randolph, plus Welsh 1:46.41 runner David Locke and Irish-qualified Rocco Zaman-Browne, who has a personal best of 1:47.48.

The women's 400m also has the makings of a tremendous race with Irish duo Phil Healy and Sharlene Mawdsley up against Welsh woman Seren Bundy-Davies, who competed over the distance at the 2016 Olympics in Rio and whose career also includes winning relays medals for GB at both the World and European Championships.

Dubliner Jack Raftery will be the athlete to beat in the men's 400m while Kildare athlete John Fitzsimons moves up from winning the 800m at the last two Belfast Irish Milers meetings to tackle the 1500m, with Britain's Hannah Nuttall favourite in the women's metric mile given her personal best of 4:08.15 set last year.

Legendary Irish athlete Eamonn Coghlan and avid runner and seven-time world snooker champion Ronnie O'Sullivan, who is a close friend of meeting director Christie, will be among the special guests at a meeting whose World Athletics and European Permit accreditation are testament to its continued importance in the Irish athletics calendar.

World Athletics' head of competition management Pierce O'Callaghan has been one of the Belfast Irish Milers Meet's biggest supporters while main sponsor TripAdvisor and E&I Engineering have also helped the event increase its status year on year.