Dina Asher-Smith has two Olympic bronze medals and a World Championship gold to her name.

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith will race the 100m at the London Stadium Diamond League meeting on 23 July.

Her appearance will be a key part of her preparations for August's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Asher-Smith, 27, last ran at London Stadium at a 2019 Diamond League event, when she was second to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce of Jamaica in the 100m.

"To be back competing in the London Stadium will be very special," said the former world 200m champion.

It was at London Stadium where Asher-Smith ran 10.99 seconds in the 100m in 2015 to set what was then a British record.

She has since won medals at the Olympic Games, World and European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

"I cannot wait to race in front of the amazing home crowd," she added. "It is always great to compete on this stage in the UK, and after four years away from the stadium, all the athletes are really looking forward to putting on a show for the fans.

"I have some fantastic memories in the stadium, so it will be amazing to hopefully add more to those in July. With the event only a few weeks before Budapest, it will also be a key race in my preparation."

The World Athletics Championships take place in Budapest from 19-27 August.