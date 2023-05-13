Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Ciara Mageean looked in a strong position with 250 metres to go but was chased down by Irish 800m record holder Louise Shanahan

Cork athlete Louise Shanahan upstaged Ciara Mageean for the second straight year at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet as the home hero had to settle for fourth place in the women's 800 metres.

Shanahan again broke two minutes as her 1:59.53 time was 0.11 outside her Irish record set at the meeting last year.

England's Abigail Ives went sub two minutes for the first time as she took second behind Shanahan in 1:59.92.

Britain's Isabelle Boffey (2:00.18) was third ahead of Mageean (2:00.36).

Last summer's European Championships and Commonwealth Games 1500m silver medallist Mageean looked in a strong position with 250 metres left as she was on the shoulder of the pacemaker but once again, the gutsy Cork woman unleashed a stunning final sprint to clinch a thrilling victory.

More to follow.