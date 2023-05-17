Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Jessica Warner-Judd won last year's women's race to confirm her place at the World Championships

Night of the 10,000m PBs Venue: Parliament Hill, London Date: Saturday 20 May Time: 20:00-22:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app

Far from just an evening of racing, the Night of the 10,000m PBs pitches itself as a "celebration" of the 25-lap event.

It is that ethos which has led many to believe the unique event represents the future of track distance running.

Dubbed the "Glastonbury of the 10,000m" thousands will gather for a free night of racing, music, entertainment and the 'lactic tunnels of love' on Saturday.

Britain's 2022 winner Jessica Warner-Judd and runner-up Amy-Eloise Markovc both return at Parliament Hill, London.

Scottish record holder Andrew Butchart is among the contenders in the men's event, as the elite British athletes compete for UK Athletics Championship honours and World Championship qualification.

The event's unique approach includes a circus theatre show, while features such as infield spectating, a home straight pedestrian bridge, a back straight DJ and the lane three beer-and-cheer tents ensure fans are placed at the heart of the action.

Athletes run through beer tents lined by spectators on each of their 25 laps

A total prize money of £30,000 will be won, with the first of 12 races starting at 15:00 BST external-link before the schedule concludes with those key women's and men's championship races at 20:40 and 21:25 respectively.

Warner-Judd, 28, leads the women's entries with a personal best of 30 minutes 35.93 seconds, having won in 31:22.24 last year to secure her place at the 2022 World Championships.

But runner-up Markovc will hope to qualify for the 2023 championships in Budapest this August after she missed out on the required time by an agonising 0.57 seconds last year.

Fellow Britons Samantha Harrison and Verity Ockenden will be among those also looking to challenge.

Meanwhile, Butchart's personal best of 27:36.77 is the fifth fastest in the men's championship race.

His competition will include world silver medallist Stanley Waithaka Mburu of Kenya and American two-time Olympic medallist Paul Chelimo as world-class athletes continue to be drawn to the event.

Live coverage of the Night of the 10,000m PBs is available on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app from 20:00 BST on Saturday.