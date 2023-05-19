Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mo Farah will end his career at the Great North Run - a half-marathon race - on 10 September

Great Run Manchester 10k Venue: Manchester Date: Sunday, 21 May Time: 11:30 BST Coverage: Live on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app (11:00)

Mo Farah will take to the start line at the Great Manchester 10k on Sunday for the penultimate race of his career before his retirement in September.

Farah, 40, announced this year's Great North Run will be his final competitive race after he finished ninth in April's London Marathon.

It will be the first time since 2018 that four-time Olympic champion Farah has raced the Manchester event.

On that occasion, he triumphed in a sprint finish against Moses Kipsiro.

"There is something incredibly special about racing in Manchester, the support from the city for me has always been phenomenal," Farah said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing the crowds out on the streets and the thousands of other runners who will be running.

"It will probably be quite emotional, but I'm so happy to have the chance to race in Manchester again before I retire."

Farah admitted after running two hours, 10 minutes 28 seconds in London he knew it was "time to call it a day" because his body was no longer able to cope with the demands of elite-level competition.

The father-of-four had already announced this year's London Marathon would be his last, later confirming his plan to end his career with races in Manchester and Newcastle.

Having felt like he "wanted to cry" after crossing the finish line on the Mall, Farah is set for two more emotional farewells on the road before calling time on a career that has seen him win 10 global track titles.

His most recent Great Manchester 10k appearance brought his sole victory at the event, when he clocked 28 minutes 27 seconds to hold off Kipsiro's challenge in the final 100 metres.

However, in his most recent 10k race in Gabon - as part of his preparations for the London Marathon - Farah finished seventh in a time of 30:41.

Brendan Foster, founder of the Great Run Company, said: "Mo is an icon of British sport. He has achieved incredible things over his remarkable career and the British public have really taken him to their hearts.

"I know the people of Manchester and the North East will take these opportunities to come out and support him one last time, in recognition of the incredible performances he's given us over the years."

Fellow Briton Marc Scott, the European indoor 5000m record holder, and Scottish marathon record holder Callum Hawkins are both also set to compete in Manchester.

The elite women's race will see Kenya's defending champion Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic 5,000m medallist, come up against compatriot and Olympic marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir - while Steph Twell leads the British entries.