Johnson-Thompson has two Commonwealth golds and a World Championship title to her name

Britain's Katarina Johnson-Thompson won in two events on her return at the Loughborough International.

The 2019 world heptathlon champion ran 13.73 seconds in the 100m hurdles, 0.64secs off her personal best but 0.8secs ahead of Mia McIntosh.

She also held off the chasers when running the second leg as England won the 4x400m relay.

It was the 30-year-old's first competition since winning heptathlon gold at August's Commonwealth Games.

Johnson-Thompson also took part in the shot put, finishing ninth after throwing 13.13 metres, 0.73m off her personal best and 4.12m behind winner Amelia Strickler.

In the relay, she joined Ama Pipi, Poppy Malik and Louise Evans, with the team winning in a time of three minutes 37.03 secs.

Sunday's meet at the Paula Radcliffe Stadium was the 65th Loughborough International Athletics event, which is traditionally seen as the beginning of the outdoor season.

Johnson-Thompson will be hoping to build on her victories and secure qualification for the World Championships, which take place in Budapest from 19-27 August.

Her next stop is the Hypo-Meeting in Austria next weekend.

'The fastest man in the world, no doubt'

Meanwhile at the Seiko Golden Grand Prix in Japan world champion Fred Kerley started his season with a win in the 100m.

The American's time of 9.91 seconds was a new record for the Japan meet, 0.19secs ahead of Rohan Browning in second and Ryuichiro Sakai in third.

Kerley is full of confidence as he prepares for two hotly anticipated clashes with Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs in the Diamond League on 28 May and 2 June.

The 28-year-old said he was "the fastest man in the world, no doubt about it".