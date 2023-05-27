Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Louise Shanahan took Ciara Mageean's Irish 800m record at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet last year but the Portaferry woman regained the national mark in Manchester on Suatrday

Ciara Mageean regained the Irish 800m record as she clocked 1:59.27 in Manchester to cut 0.15 seconds off Louise Shanahan's previous mark.

The European and Commonwealth Games 1500m silver medallist produced the run as she finished second at the British Milers Club Grand Prix meeting.

Mageean finished 0.35 seconds behind Australia's Commonwealth Games 1500m bronze medallist Abbey Caldwell.

The Portaferry athlete lost the Irish record to Shanahan last year.

That was when Shanahan pipped the county Down woman for victory in a thrilling race at the Belfast Irish Milers Meet when Mageean also went under two minutes.

Shanahan repeated her victory over Mageean at the Belfast meeting two weeks ago as she produced another sub two-minute run, with the Portaferry woman just outside two minutes as she took fourth place in her season opener.

However, Mageean said afterwards that she remained confident about her prospects for the coming season and that was borne out by her performance in Manchester.

Mageean had a sensational 2022 summer season as she followed her silver medal exploits at the European Championships and Commonwealth Games by smashing Sonia O'Sullivan's 27-year-old Irish 1500m record when going under four minutes for the first time with a 3:56.63 clocking as she sensational triumphed at the Diamond League meeting in Brussels.