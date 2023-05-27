Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Crouser won shot put gold at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics

Olympic and World shot put champion Ryan Crouser has broken his own world record.

Crouser threw 23.23m and 23.31m at a track-and-field meet in Los Angeles before setting the new best with an effort of 23.56m.

The previous record was 23.37m, which the 30-year-old American set in Eugene in 2021.

Crouser won the 2016 and 2020 Olympic titles and claimed his first World Championship last year.