Rhasidat Adeleke improved her Irish 400m record to 49.54 seconds on Saturday in a run that moved her to third in this year's world rankings.

The 20-year-old's time cut 0.36 seconds off the Irish mark that she set in Florida last month.

That was the first time an Irishwoman had gone under 50 seconds for 400m.

The Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino leads the 2023 rankings with 48.98 seconds ahead of USA's Britton Wilson who has clocked 49.13.

University of Texas student Adeleke set her latest Irish mark at the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) West Regionals Championships in Sacramento, California.

Adeleke has also broken the Irish 200m record on a number of occasions this season.

The Dubliner's new Irish 400m mark would have secured her second place at last year's World Championships in Oregon.

Adeleke was a semi-finalist in the 400m in Oregon and a month later went on to finish fifth over the distance at the European Championships in Munich.

Her form this season suggests she will challenge for a medal at this summer's World Championships in Budapest.

Also in Sacramento, Sophie O'Sullivan took victory in the women's 1500m in a time of 4:08.06 which took four seconds off her personal best for the distance.

The University of Washington student, who is the daughter of Irish athletics great Sonia O'Sullivan, won a European Under-18 800m silver medal in 2018.

Dubliner Brian Fay, meanwhile, clinched a 5,000m victory in Sacramento in 13:24.71 which advanced him to the NCAA finals which take place from 7-10 June.

Fay, 24, set his 5,000m personal best of 13:16.52 last season.