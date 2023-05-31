Last updated on .From the section Athletics

Mike McFarlane (centre) shared Commonwealth gold with Allan Wells (right) in 1982 as the pair could not be separated on the line, with Cameron Sharp (left) taking bronze

Great Britain's Olympic silver medallist Mike McFarlane has died at the age of 63.

McFarlane was part of the 4x100m relay team that won silver at the Seoul 1988 Olympics.

He won three medals at the Commonwealth Games, sharing gold in the 200m at Brisbane 1982, before adding 4x100m relay silver and 100m bronze four years later.

He also won the European indoor title over 60m in Athens in 1985.

With a personal best of 10.22 seconds in the 100m, he was part of a silver-medal winning relay team in Seoul that included Elliot Bunney, John Regis and Linford Christie.

After retiring from athletics, he coached a number of Team GB's more recent Olympic athletes, including Jodie Williams and Desiree Henry.

"Our thoughts are with his family, friends, athletes and fellow coaches," England Athletics said.

Sydney 2000 Olympic medallist Katharine Merry wrote on Twitter: "Sorry to hear about the passing of Mike McFarlane.

"A wonderful coach and a super athlete. How sad. No age at 63. Always a smiling face. He will be missed."